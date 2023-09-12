O iPhone 16 e o ​​iPhone 16 Plus contarán con 8 GB de memoria e chip A17 Bionic

According to a tech analyst at Haitong International Securities, the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will come with 8GB of memory and will be powered by an A17 Bionic chip manufactured using TSMC’s N3E process. This marks a significant increase in RAM compared to the current iPhone models.

The standard iPhone models have had 6GB of memory since the iPhone 13 in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, it is the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that will be first to feature 8GB of memory. This means that the A17 Bionic chip and increased memory from the Pro models in 2023 will trickle down to the standard models a year later.

The A17 and A18 Bionic chips used in the iPhone 16 lineup will be fabricated using TSMC’s N3E process, which is an enhanced 3nm node. The A17 Bionic chip, expected to be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will be Apple’s first chip manufactured with a 3nm fabrication process. This will result in significant performance and efficiency improvements compared to the previous generation chips.

It is worth noting that the A17 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be manufactured using TSMC’s N3B process. However, Apple will switch to the N3E process for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The N3B process is TSMC’s original 3nm node created in partnership with Apple, while N3E is a simpler and more accessible node that most other TSMC clients will use. N3E offers better performance but has efficiency tradeoffs compared to N3B.

This change in fabrication process for the A17 Bionic chip was initially rumored as a cost-cutting measure. However, it seems that Apple is willing to make this switch, which may lead to reduced efficiency but better overall performance.

The decision to use the N3E process for the A17 Bionic chip also aligns with the rumors shared on Weibo in June. It was speculated that Apple would make this change, although it was considered unlikely at the time.

Apple’s choice to switch from N3B to N3E also implies that the company will need to redesign its future chips to take advantage of TSMC’s advancements. N3B was designed as a trial node and is not compatible with TSMC’s successor processes such as N3P, N3X, and N3S.

Originally, Apple planned to use the N3B process for the A16 Bionic chip, but due to timing issues, they had to revert to N4. It is possible that Apple will utilize the N3B CPU and GPU core design originally intended for the A16 Bionic chip for the initial A17 chips, before transitioning to the original A17 designs with N3E later in 2024.

In conclusion, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are set to offer a significant increase in memory with 8GB and will be powered by the A17 Bionic chip fabricated using TSMC’s N3E process. This change in fabrication process may result in improved performance, although there could be some tradeoffs in efficiency.

