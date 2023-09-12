Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

noticia

resumo:

ByGabriel Botha

Setembro 12, 2023
resumo:

Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

Definicións:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

This article is based on the source article: [source name]

Fontes:
– [source name]
– [source name]

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

noticia

A revisión de Wordle: analizando o puzzle Wordle 819

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
noticia

As bacterias antigas foron as primeiras en colonizar terras hai máis de 407 millóns de anos

Setembro 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
noticia

Unha comparación das barras de son Sonos Beam (2ª xeración) e Samsung HW-S60B

Setembro 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Próximos espectáculos do ceo para mirar en setembro

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Hubble captura galaxias en colisión en Arp 107

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA descobre posibles signos de vida nun planeta afastado

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O telescopio de campo amplo de China captura unha impresionante imaxe da galaxia de Andrómeda

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios