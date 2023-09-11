Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

noticia

O doutor Ian Wilmut, creador de Dolly the Sheep, morre aos 79 anos

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 11, 2023
O doutor Ian Wilmut, creador de Dolly the Sheep, morre aos 79 anos

Dr. Ian Wilmut, the British scientist who led the team that successfully cloned a mammal for the first time, has passed away at the age of 79. His death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, as announced by the Roslin Institute, where he had worked for many years.

In 1996, Dr. Wilmut and his team shocked the world with the birth of Dolly the sheep, a cloned mammal. The creation of Dolly raised significant ethical questions and sparked widespread media attention. Dolly was secretly born on July 5, 1996, but her existence was not revealed until February 1997.

Dolly’s name was inspired by the singer Dolly Parton, and she became a symbol of scientific progress. However, she tragically died in 2003 at the age of 6 due to a lung infection. Since then, she has been on display at the National Museum of Scotland.

Dr. Wilmut dedicated his career to advancements in biology and genetics. He focused on the preservation of semen and embryos through freezing techniques during his studies at the University of Cambridge. Later, he conducted research on genetically modifying and cloning sheep, aiming to create milk with proteins that could be used to treat human diseases and generate stem cells for regenerative medicine.

In 2005, Dr. Wilmut moved to the University of Edinburgh, where he continued his work until his retirement in 2012. As a recognition of his contributions to science, he received a knighthood in 2008.

In 2018, Dr. Wilmut publicly revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and expressed his intention to participate in research programs testing new treatments for the condition. He is survived by his wife, Sara, and three children from his first marriage, Naomi, Helen, and Dean, as well as five grandchildren.

Fontes: The New York Times

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

noticia

A revisión de Wordle: analizando o puzzle Wordle 819

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
noticia

As bacterias antigas foron as primeiras en colonizar terras hai máis de 407 millóns de anos

Setembro 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
noticia

Unha comparación das barras de son Sonos Beam (2ª xeración) e Samsung HW-S60B

Setembro 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Próximos espectáculos do ceo para mirar en setembro

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Hubble captura galaxias en colisión en Arp 107

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA descobre posibles signos de vida nun planeta afastado

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O telescopio de campo amplo de China captura unha impresionante imaxe da galaxia de Andrómeda

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios