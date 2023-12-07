resumo:

Learn how to craft a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite to obtain the coveted Trailblazer Tai skin and other valuable cosmetics. This guide provides step-by-step instructions on building the Spinning Wheel and acquiring the necessary materials.

To construct a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite, you will need the following:

– 8 wooden planks

– 5 wooden rods

– 5 wood

– 5 wolf claws

To unlock the recipe for the Spinning Wheel, it is essential to build other crucial items like the Crafting Bench and Lumber Mill. If the option to construct the Spinning Wheel does not appear, consider inviting an NPC to your village or crafting items such as the Pickaxe or Axe beforehand.

When building a Spinning Wheel for the Trailblazer Tai skin quest, ensure that you are on a Survival world rather than a Sandbox world. Additionally, remember to enable enemy spawns to easily acquire wolf claws.

Wood can be found in grassy areas and obtained by cutting down trees with an Axe. To convert wood into planks and wooden rods, use the Lumber Mill. The Lumber Mill requires 8 wood and 15 granite to be built. Once constructed, place wood in the Lumber Mill and collect the converted resources by holding down the ‘Remove All’ button.

Obtaining wolf claws requires encountering wolves in a Survival World. We recommend activating the ‘Visualise Sound Effects’ option in the audio settings to detect nearby wolves. Craft a Shortsword to effectively eliminate them. If unable to spot wolves, search for other animals as they are often found together.

If you start in a world predominantly covered in water, it is advisable to quit and generate another world until you spawn in the grasslands biome. This ensures a plentiful resource supply.

Enjoy the rest of your Lego Fortnite adventure, and happy crafting!

Ler máis na web Story: How to Craft a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite