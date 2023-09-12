Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

noticia

Presentamos o novo televisor 100K de 4 polgadas de Hisense: unha ollada ao futuro do entretemento doméstico

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 12, 2023
Presentamos o novo televisor 100K de 4 polgadas de Hisense: unha ollada ao futuro do entretemento doméstico

Hisense USA recently showcased their latest innovation at the CEDIA Expo 2023 – a groundbreaking 100-inch 4K TV that is set to revolutionize the home entertainment industry. Doug Kern, the group marketing director for Hisense USA, gave an exclusive tour of the television’s exceptional features to Mark Henninger from S&V.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the TV’s gaming-ready 144-Hz native panel. This impressive feature guarantees smooth and fluid gameplay, providing an unparalleled immersive experience for gamers. To further enhance the visuals, the TV incorporates mini-LED backlighting technology, boasting over 1,600 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. This ensures incredible contrast and vibrant colors, bringing movies, TV shows, and games to life like never before.

Although the “reference” price for this 100-inch marvel is set at $10,000, Kern hinted that the actual price upon launch would be less than five figures, making it more accessible to consumers. This positioning reinforces Hisense’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology at an affordable price point.

The anticipation surrounding this impressive television is palpable, as it promises to redefine the way we enjoy entertainment in the comfort of our homes. The 100-inch display size creates a truly immersive viewing experience, transporting viewers into the heart of the action. Whether it’s watching the latest blockbuster movies or cheering on your favorite sports team, this TV offers an unrivaled visual feast.

With advancements in technology, the future of home entertainment is undoubtedly bright. Hisense’s new 100-inch 4K TV represents a significant milestone in the industry, showcasing the possibilities of what can be accomplished. Soon, consumers will have the opportunity to bring the cinema experience right into their living rooms with this remarkable television.

Fontes:
– S&V – [insert source article’s information here without URLs]

(Note: The article’s content is a fictional representation of the source article and may not accurately reflect the details of the original piece.)

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

noticia

A revisión de Wordle: analizando o puzzle Wordle 819

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
noticia

As bacterias antigas foron as primeiras en colonizar terras hai máis de 407 millóns de anos

Setembro 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
noticia

Unha comparación das barras de son Sonos Beam (2ª xeración) e Samsung HW-S60B

Setembro 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Próximos espectáculos do ceo para mirar en setembro

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Hubble captura galaxias en colisión en Arp 107

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA descobre posibles signos de vida nun planeta afastado

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O telescopio de campo amplo de China captura unha impresionante imaxe da galaxia de Andrómeda

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios