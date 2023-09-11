Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

noticia

Google lanza actualizacións de seguranza de emerxencia para a vulnerabilidade de día cero de Chrome

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembro 11, 2023
Google lanza actualizacións de seguranza de emerxencia para a vulnerabilidade de día cero de Chrome

Google has released emergency security updates to address a zero-day vulnerability in its Chrome web browser. This is the fourth zero-day vulnerability that has been exploited in attacks since the beginning of the year. The vulnerability, identified as CVE-2023-4863, has been actively exploited in the wild. Google has urged Chrome users to upgrade their browsers to the latest version as soon as possible.

The vulnerability, a WebP heap buffer overflow weakness, has the potential to cause crashes and facilitate arbitrary code execution. It was initially reported by Apple SEAR and The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School. The Citizen Lab has previously uncovered zero-day bugs used in targeted spyware attacks by government-backed threat actors against high-risk individuals, such as opposition politicians, journalists, and dissidents.

While Google has confirmed that the vulnerability has been exploited, the company has not provided specific details about the attacks. It is likely that access to bug details and links will be restricted until a majority of users have updated their browsers with the fix. This is to prevent threat actors from creating their own exploits based on the information.

Chrome users can update their browsers through the Chrome menu or by restarting their devices. Automatic updates will also be installed without user interaction after a restart. By promptly updating their browsers, users can protect themselves from potential attacks before further technical details are released.

In conclusion, Google has taken swift action to address the latest zero-day vulnerability in Chrome. Users are urged to upgrade their browsers to the latest version to mitigate the risk of exploitation. By doing so, they can safeguard their systems and data from potential attacks.

Fontes:
– Google Security Advisory
– Apple Security Engineering and Architecture (SEAR)
– O Citizen Lab da Munk School da Universidade de Toronto

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

noticia

A revisión de Wordle: analizando o puzzle Wordle 819

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
noticia

As bacterias antigas foron as primeiras en colonizar terras hai máis de 407 millóns de anos

Setembro 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
noticia

Unha comparación das barras de son Sonos Beam (2ª xeración) e Samsung HW-S60B

Setembro 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Os novos enfoques suscitan cuestións éticas na ciencia das células nai

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Próximos espectáculos do ceo para mirar en setembro

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Hubble captura galaxias en colisión en Arp 107

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA descobre posibles signos de vida nun planeta afastado

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios