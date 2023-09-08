Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

noticia

O Galaxy S23 FE podería traer de volta o violeta lila do S9

ByGabriel Botha

Setembro 8, 2023
O Galaxy S23 FE podería traer de volta o violeta lila do S9

The upcoming Galaxy S23 FE is gradually revealing more details through leaks and rumors. The latest information suggests that Samsung may reintroduce a rare shade of purple for the next Fan Edition device.

According to product codes used by Samsung for its Galaxy phones, at least four color options will be available for the Galaxy S23 FE. Interestingly, one of these colors seems to be borrowed from the old Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to come in graphite, white, lime, and purple. The color code for the purple Galaxy S23 FE matches the Lilac Purple used for the Galaxy S9, which was released in 2018.

While it is not confirmed, there is a possibility that the Galaxy S23 FE will feature the same shade of purple as its predecessor. This particular color is less vibrant compared to recent violet or purple shades and has a faint reddish undertone. It could be described as having a subtle touch of burgundy.

To get a definitive look at the purple Galaxy S23 FE, we will have to wait for Samsung to announce the device or for the first official renders to leak. However, considering the available information, it is highly likely that the device will adopt the finish from the Galaxy S9.

As for the official announcement date, rumors suggest that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 FE before the end of the year.

Fontes:
– GalaxyClub (via Android Authority)

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

noticia

A xeoenxeñería por si soa non é suficiente para salvar a Antártida, suxiren novos modelos

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
noticia

iPhone 14 dispoñible a un prezo con desconto na venda de bonanza móbil de Flipkart

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
noticia

FSP presenta fontes de alimentación co novo conector de alimentación auxiliar PCIe 12V-2×6

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

noticia

A xeoenxeñería por si soa non é suficiente para salvar a Antártida, suxiren novos modelos

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Apple lanza unha actualización urxente do iPhone para abordar a violación da seguridade

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
noticia

iPhone 14 dispoñible a un prezo con desconto na venda de bonanza móbil de Flipkart

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
noticia

FSP presenta fontes de alimentación co novo conector de alimentación auxiliar PCIe 12V-2×6

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios