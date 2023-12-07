Gluten-Free Monkey Bread Loaf: A Delicious Twist on a Classic

Are you a fan of monkey bread? If so, you’re going to love this delicious twist on a classic recipe. This gluten-free monkey bread loaf is made with pancake mix, cinnamon sugar, and a delectable cinnamon sugar sauce. It’s the perfect brunch dish for any occasion and can be ready in under 30 minutes.

Monkey bread is known for its gooey, sweet, and scrumptious texture. This version takes it up a notch by using a gluten-free pancake mix from Krusteaz. This mix is not only easy to use, but it also provides a fluffy texture that you’d never guess is gluten-free.

To make this gluten-free monkey bread, you’ll need some basic ingredients like cinnamon, sugar, butter, eggs, milk, and vanilla extract. The cinnamon sugar coating adds a delightful sweetness to each bite, while the cinnamon sugar sauce provides a flavorful and gooey topping.

The preparation is simple. First, preheat your oven and prepare your loaf pan. Then, make the cinnamon sugar coating by mixing sugar and cinnamon together in a small bowl. Next, mix the dough ingredients until combined and easy to work with. Use a cookie scooper to form balls of dough and coat them with the cinnamon sugar mixture. Place them in the prepared loaf pan and sprinkle more cinnamon sugar on top.

Now, it’s time to make the sauce. Melt butter, then add sugar and cinnamon, and boil over medium heat for 2 minutes. Pour this delicious sauce over the dough in the loaf pan. Bake in the oven until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center.

Once the gluten-free monkey bread is baked, allow it to cool in the pan for a few minutes before removing it using the parchment paper. Serve it warm and enjoy the gooey, cinnamon sugar goodness!

In conclusion, this gluten-free monkey bread loaf is a delightful twist on a classic recipe. It’s easy to make, gluten-free, and packed with flavor. Whether you’re hosting a brunch or simply craving something sweet, this gluten-free monkey bread loaf is sure to impress. Give it a try and indulge in this irresistible treat!

