Electronic Arts revela os xogadores mellor valorados para EA Sports FC 24

ByGabriel Botha

Setembro 11, 2023
Electronic Arts (EA) has unveiled a list of the top-rated players for the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 game. The initial announcement includes the top 24 players, with additional reveals planned in the coming days. The full list will be released on September 15 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST.

Among the top-rated players, four individuals share the highest rating of 91. This elite group includes Kylian Mbappé from France and PSG, Alexia Putellas from Spain and Barcelona, Erling Haaland from Norway and Manchester City, and Kevin De Bruyne from Belgium and Manchester City.

Following closely behind with a rating of 90 are eight players: Aitana Bonmatí, Lionel Messi, Sam Kerr, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Harry Kane, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Robert Lewandowski.

The exciting news for fans is that EA Sports FC 24 will introduce women players to the popular Ultimate Team mode, marking the first inclusion of female athletes in the series. This integration allows players to create custom teams featuring both male and female players.

The decision to incorporate women players was made to contribute to the growth of women’s football and to unite fans around the world. Executive producer John Shepherd emphasized the belief that EA Sports FC can play a crucial role in advancing the sport.

To address concerns about the change, senior producer Sam Rivera explained that Ultimate Team is a fantasy mode and the inclusion of women players aligns with the concept of creating dream teams with diverse nationalities, leagues, and clubs.

EA Sports FC is set to release on September 29, 2023, with early access available through the Ultimate Edition starting on September 22. The game will be accessible on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Source: [Electronic Arts](https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/electronic-arts/) – [EA Sports FC 24](https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/ea-sports-fc-24/)

