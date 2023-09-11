Vida da cidade

The Legacy of Dolly the Sheep: Revolutionizing Regenerative Medicine

ByGabriel Botha

Setembro 11, 2023
The Legacy of Dolly the Sheep: Revolutionizing Regenerative Medicine

Professor Sir Ian Wilmut, one of the creators of Dolly the Sheep, the world’s first cloned mammal, passed away at the age of 79. His groundbreaking work at the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh not only led to the birth of Dolly but also established the foundations for stem cell research and regenerative medicine.

Regenerative medicine, a field pioneered by Professor Wilmut, holds immense potential in enabling the body to regenerate damaged tissue, thus offering a means to cure various age-related diseases and promote longer, healthier lives.

The creation of Dolly in 1996 was widely hailed as one of the most significant scientific achievements of the 20th century. Professor Wilmut and his team used a cell from the mammary gland of a dead adult sheep to create a genetically identical living animal. This process involved introducing the adult cell’s DNA into an empty sheep’s egg, stimulating it with electricity and chemicals, and then implanting it into a surrogate sheep until it reached full term.

While Dolly’s birth was celebrated as a scientific milestone, it also sparked fears about the possibility of human cloning. US President Bill Clinton swiftly announced a ban on human cloning experiments, reflecting the concerns shared by many. However, Professor Wilmut emphasized that the creation of Dolly was intended for the betterment of humanity, particularly in finding cures for debilitating illnesses.

Professor Wilmut envisioned using the same technology that brought Dolly to life to grow brain and muscle tissue that could be transplanted into patients. He hoped to transform a cell from a patient suffering from diseases like Parkinson’s into an embryonic state and guide it into becoming nerve cells capable of replacing damaged parts of the brain.

While therapeutic cloning using human embryonic material faced controversy and legal restrictions, subsequent research in Japan led to the discovery of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPS). These cells behave like embryonic stem cells but do not involve cloning. Researchers worldwide have made significant progress in growing a diverse range of cells using IPS, with ongoing efforts to ensure their safety and efficacy before moving towards clinical trials.

Looking back, Dolly’s birth may not have brought about the envisioned paradigm shift, with no armies of clones or miraculous cures emerging. Nevertheless, Dolly’s significance as a scientific icon remains, symbolizing the groundbreaking achievements of the researchers at the Roslin Institute. Their work sparked a revolution in medical research that will undoubtedly contribute to the health and well-being of countless individuals in the future.

  Original article by Pallab Ghosh: [SOURCE]

