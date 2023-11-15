New Hopes for Gamers: Black Friday Deals Offer Massive Discounts on Popular Games

The most anticipated time of the year for gamers is here: Black Friday! This year, gamers can look forward to massive discounts on popular games across various platforms. From AAA titles to indie gems, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the standout deals this Black Friday is the 50% discount on EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition. This highly acclaimed soccer game offers realistic gameplay and stunning visuals, ensuring an immersive gaming experience. With the Black Friday sale, gamers can now grab this game at a bargain price.

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for Xbox Series X|S is another exciting deal worth mentioning. This basketball game pays tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant and offers an engaging gameplay experience. With a 50% discount, fans of the sport can now step onto the virtual court and challenge their skills at an unbeatable price.

For fans of action-packed fighting games, Mortal Kombat 13 is a must-have. This game boasts intense battles, gruesome fatalities, and a diverse roster of iconic fighters. The Black Friday sale offers a whopping 30% off, making it the perfect time to join the Mortal Kombat universe.

RPG enthusiasts can rejoice as well, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Standard Edition available at a 20% discount. This open-world adventure takes players on a journey through ancient civilizations, blending history and action seamlessly. With its captivating storyline and stunning visuals, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a game that shouldn’t be missed, especially at such a great price.

Preguntas máis frecuentes:

1. Are these deals available for digital downloads or physical copies?

Most of the deals mentioned are available for both digital downloads and physical copies. However, it’s always a good idea to check with the specific retailer or platform to confirm.

2. Can I buy these games at these discounted prices after Black Friday?

Black Friday deals are typically time-limited, but some discounts may extend beyond the day itself. It’s best to check with the retailer or platform for specific details.

3. Are these games available for multiple platforms?

Yes, many of the mentioned games are available for multiple platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. However, it’s important to check the specific platform requirements before making a purchase.

With such exciting discounts available, now is the perfect time to expand your gaming library or try out new titles. Whether you’re a sports fan, a lover of action-adventure games, or a dedicated RPG player, there’s a deal waiting for you this Black Friday.