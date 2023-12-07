Babe Ruth’s 1914 Rookie Card Sets New Records in Memorabilia Auction

In a recent online auction, Babe Ruth’s 1914 Baltimore News rookie card fetched an astounding $7.2 million, including the buyer’s premium. This sale marks a significant achievement in the sports memorabilia industry, cementing Ruth’s enduring legacy more than 75 years after his death.

According to Brian Dwyer, the president of Robert Edward Auctions, the card’s rarity and provenance contribute to its tremendous value. With only 10 known examples in existence, the Babe Ruth rookie card is considered one of the most significant in baseball history.

This auction shattered previous records, making it the most expensive item ever sold related to the legendary player. It also achieved the third-highest price ever paid for a sports card, coming close to the second-highest figure of $7.25 million for a T206 Sweet Caporal Honus Wagner card auctioned in August 2022. However, it fell short of the record set by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, which sold for $12.6 million earlier this year.

The historical value of the 1914 Baltimore News rookie card lies not only in Babe Ruth’s status as a baseball icon but also in its connection to a bygone era. The card was part of a set featuring player images on the front and team schedules on the back. It is particularly remarkable that Ruth is captured in this set during his early years with the Boston Red Sox, as he had already gained prominence at the age of 19. The cards were believed to have been distributed as a free insert within the Baltimore News newspaper.

Prior to the auction, the card had been on display at the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum in Baltimore since 1998. Its previous sale in June 2021 saw it go to a private collector in Florida for $6 million.

This sale marked the culmination of Robert Edward Auctions’ fall sale, which generated record-breaking numbers. With a total of 93,151 bids from a record number of bidders, the auction house achieved over $22.1 million in sales, its highest in 30 years of operation. This impressive turnout indicates that the sports collectible market continues to thrive.

