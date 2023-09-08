Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

noticia

Apple segue traballando nas lentes intelixentes xunto con Vision Pro

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 8, 2023
Apple segue traballando nas lentes intelixentes xunto con Vision Pro

Apple’s recent unveiling of the Vision Pro, a self-contained virtual reality headset, had many wondering if the company had any plans for augmented reality glasses. A new filing with the US Patent Office suggests that Apple is indeed continuing work on a set of smart glasses that would serve as a heads-up display. The glasses would feature a digital crown on one stem and would display notifications, control music, and project images and information onto the lenses to enhance the real world.

The Vision Pro, referred to as a “spatial computer” by Apple, is a full-fledged virtual reality headset. However, this new patent filing indicates that Apple is not neglecting the development of a more traditional set of smart glasses. Meta, one of Apple’s biggest rivals in the AR/VR space, offers both VR headsets and AR glasses, and it would not be unprecedented for Apple to do the same.

It is reasonable to expect that Apple’s smart glasses would rely on the iPhone for power and function similarly to the Apple Watch as a second-screen companion accessory. The drawings and descriptions in this patent filing suggest that Apple is taking this project seriously, and it may have a more concrete plan for the smart glasses compared to some of its previous patent filings.

While the Vision Pro aims to be a powerful VR headset, it is unlikely that Apple would be able to shrink this technology down to the size of standard spectacles in the near future. It is possible that Apple’s smart glasses and the Vision Pro could coexist as part of the same product family, sharing some features. However, the ultimate goal may be to eventually merge the two product lines in the coming decades.

In conclusion, Apple’s recent patent filing indicates that the company is actively working on smart glasses alongside its Vision Pro headset. While the Vision Pro is a self-contained VR headset, the smart glasses would serve as a heads-up display connected to an iPhone. Apple’s long-term strategy may involve integrating both products into a unified offering.

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

noticia

O Orbiter Chandrayaan-2 captura unha imaxe de Chandrayaan-3 Lander no Polo Sur da Lúa

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
noticia

Como os lixos intelixentes están redefinindo a xestión de residuos urbanos

Setembro 10, 2023
noticia

Duolingo lanzará clases de música na súa aplicación móbil

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

noticia

O Orbiter Chandrayaan-2 captura unha imaxe de Chandrayaan-3 Lander no Polo Sur da Lúa

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Como os lixos intelixentes están redefinindo a xestión de residuos urbanos

Setembro 10, 2023 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

As grandes finais da serie de campionatos do Pacífico de League of Legends (PCS) impulsan o mercado de esports

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

YES Bank intégrase con UPI, achegando a moeda dixital do Banco Central á adopción xeral

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios