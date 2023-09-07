Google publica unha actualización de seguranza de setembro para Android

Google has released its monthly security update for Android, which includes patches for various security issues. One of the most notable issues is a zero-day vulnerability, labeled CVE-2023-35674, which has been assigned a high severity rating. This vulnerability is currently being targeted by threat actors.

Zero-day vulnerabilities are previously unknown issues that can be exploited by malicious actors until they are fixed. In the case of CVE-2023-35674, it allows bad actors to escalate privileges without user interaction. While this may sound concerning, it’s important to note that Google is aware of the issue and is working on a patch.

Privilege escalation vulnerabilities are not uncommon in the Android ecosystem, and Google has a strong track record of finding and patching them. Users can expect the September security update to address this vulnerability. Once the update is available, Android devices will notify users, and they simply need to restart their devices to install the patch.

It’s recommended to install the update as soon as it becomes available to ensure the device is protected from potential exploits. To check for the security patch version on your Android device, go to Settings > System > System Update. Users should also be aware of other critical vulnerabilities addressed in the September security update, which can allow threat actors to execute malicious code remotely.

It’s worth mentioning that non-Pixel phones may receive the September security patch at a later time. OEMs need to test and customize the patches for their specific hardware before rolling them out. Therefore, users with devices from manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus, or others may experience a slight delay in receiving the update.

In conclusion, while the zero-day vulnerability may be a cause for concern, Google is actively working to mitigate the issue through its regular security updates. Users should stay vigilant and apply the September security patch as soon as it is available to ensure their Android devices are protected from potential exploits.

