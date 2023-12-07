Restrictions on Emergency Contracts Slowing Down Efforts to House Asylum Seekers in New York City

Officials at New York City’s City Hall have announced that efforts to house asylum seekers will face delays due to new restrictions placed on emergency contracts by Comptroller Brad Lander. Lander’s decision requires his office to pre-approve emergency procurement requests in many cases, altering the previous system of blanket approval. This move has been criticized by Mayor Eric Adams, who questioned Lander’s logic in imposing restrictions after the comptroller recently traveled to Washington D.C. to advocate for more federal support. However, Lander defended his decision, stating that it was necessary to ensure oversight and prevent unchecked contracting.

The mayor’s chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, expressed concerns about any measures that slow down the process of providing housing for asylum seekers. Lander’s office conducted a review of emergency contracts worth $1.38 billion that were intended to aid the arrival of asylum seekers. The review revealed delays in submitting contracts for review and failure to report subcontractors, highlighting the need for stricter oversight.

It is worth noting that the traditional contracting process has been bypassed for emergency spending related to migrants, with the comptroller only reviewing these contracts once they are already in effect. This includes contracts assigned to companies like DocGo, which initially faced resistance from Lander but was later approved by Mayor Adams. The company is now under investigation for possible mistreatment of migrants.

Nonetheless, there are certain quasi-governmental agencies that are not subject to the comptroller’s oversight, resulting in contracts being signed without thorough review. Improving coordination and oversight in housing asylum seekers is crucial as New York City anticipates an increase in arrivals, especially with the colder temperatures ahead. The city is also grappling with an escalating fiscal burden, with a record 122,100 people living in shelters, including 67,200 migrants.

Mayor Adams will be making another trip to Washington D.C., this time focused on securing additional funding from federal officials to support the city’s efforts with asylum seekers. The administration aims to reduce spending on migrants by 20% in the coming months, reflecting the concerns of some New Yorkers who believe the city is already providing excessive support to new arrivals. Overall, the restrictions on emergency contracts pose challenges to housing asylum seekers in New York City, necessitating greater coordination and support from all levels of government.

