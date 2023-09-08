Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Zoom reúnese cos reguladores para plantexar preocupacións sobre o comportamento anticompetitivo de Microsoft

ByGabriel Botha

Setembro 8, 2023
Zoom reúnese cos reguladores para plantexar preocupacións sobre o comportamento anticompetitivo de Microsoft

Zoom Video Communications has reportedly met with regulators from the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions to express concerns about Microsoft’s alleged anti-competitive behavior. The video conferencing platform had discussions with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK, and Germany over the past year.

Zoom’s concerns revolve around Microsoft’s preferential treatment of its chat and video app, Teams, through price bundling and product design. By giving preference to its own app, Zoom believes Microsoft is engaging in unfair competition practices. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan highlighted the importance of fair competition and the potential consequences of unfair practices.

In a separate case, Microsoft became the subject of an antitrust investigation by the European Union in July. The investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by Salesforce-owned competing workspace messaging app, Slack, in 2020. The European Union raised concerns about the bundling of Microsoft Teams with its Office product. As a response, Microsoft announced plans to unbundle Teams from its Office products and make it easier for competing products to integrate with its software.

Zoom’s meetings with regulators serve as an attempt to ensure fairness in the market and address alleged anti-competitive behavior by Microsoft. The discussions with regulators will help determine if any further action is necessary to promote a competitive environment in the video conferencing and communication software sector.

Fontes:
– Reuters: [source article]

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

As grandes finais da serie de campionatos do Pacífico de League of Legends (PCS) impulsan o mercado de esports

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

YES Bank intégrase con UPI, achegando a moeda dixital do Banco Central á adopción xeral

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

Adidas lanza o programa de residencia de artista dixital en Web3

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O innovador satélite ADRAS-J de demostración revelado para abordar a crise dos restos espaciais

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Turistas sen sabelo vacacionan nos restos dun "continente perdido"

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
noticia

O Orbiter Chandrayaan-2 captura unha imaxe de Chandrayaan-3 Lander no Polo Sur da Lúa

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Como os lixos intelixentes están redefinindo a xestión de residuos urbanos

Setembro 10, 2023 0 Comentarios