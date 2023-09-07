Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

Crusoe Energy Systems converte o exceso de gas natural en electricidade para alimentar os centros de datos

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembro 7, 2023
Crusoe Energy Systems LLC has partnered with XCL Resources LLC in Utah’s Uinta Basin to convert excess natural gas emissions into electricity, which will be used to power modular data centers through digital flare mitigation (DFM). The DFM systems have already been commissioned and are fully operational.

By harnessing the wasted natural gas and turning it into energy, Crusoe’s DFM system aims to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions. At full capacity, this system has the potential to reduce emissions by up to 273,000 tons per year, which is equivalent to taking 60,000 cars off the road for a year.

Crusoe Energy Systems has already deployed over 120 modular DFM data centers across the United States. These centers have successfully reduced excess natural gas emissions by more than 4 billion cubic feet in the past year alone.

The DFM system developed by Crusoe Energy Systems addresses the issue of wasted natural gas, which is often flared or vented into the atmosphere due to lack of infrastructure or economic viability. Instead of allowing this valuable resource to go to waste, Crusoe’s technology captures and converts it into usable energy.

Data centers are crucial for modern society, as they power and store the vast amount of digital information we generate. However, data centers also consume a significant amount of energy. By powering data centers with clean energy generated from excess natural gas, Crusoe Energy Systems contributes to a more sustainable and efficient energy landscape.

