Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

O fenómeno de Wordle: pistas, consellos e estratexias para resolver

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 12, 2023
O fenómeno de Wordle: pistas, consellos e estratexias para resolver

Wordle, the popular word-guessing game, has taken the world by storm. Originally created as a gift for his partner by engineer Josh Wardle, it quickly became an international phenomenon with thousands of players worldwide. Its popularity led to the creation of alternate versions such as Squabble, Heardle, Dordle, and Quordle.

Wordle’s success catapulted it to be acquired by the New York Times, and it even gained attention on TikTok, with creators live-streaming their gameplay. The game’s success lies in its simplicity and addictive nature.

While many players are eager to know the answer to the Wordle puzzle of the day, others prefer to solve it themselves. For those looking for clues, tips, and strategies, there are a few things to keep in mind.

When selecting a starting word, it is suggested to choose a word with two different vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N. This strategic approach may help players identify the solution faster.

Recently, the Wordle puzzle archive, which used to be accessible to everyone, was taken down at the request of the New York Times. It is uncertain why this decision was made, but it has limited access to past puzzles.

Wordle has also introduced Hard Mode for players seeking a greater challenge. Despite the perception that the game is becoming more difficult, it remains at the same level of difficulty as when it first started.

Occasionally, Wordle has allowed multiple answers for a single puzzle, which is a departure from its usual practice of accepting only one solution per day. This change was implemented after the New York Times acquired the game and introduced its own word list. To avoid any confusion, it is recommended to refresh your browser before starting a new puzzle.

Today’s Wordle answer, revealed as “WHISK,” showcases the game’s unpredictability and the challenge it poses. However, players need not be discouraged, as a new puzzle awaits them tomorrow, accompanied by more hints and tips for success.

Fontes:
– Source Article Title: “The Phenomenon of Wordle: Clues, Tips, and Strategies for Solving”
– Source Article URL: [URL]
– Definition of Wordle: [URL]
– Definition of Squabble: [URL]
– Definition of Heardle: [URL]
– Definition of Dordle: [URL]
– Definition of Quordle: [URL]
– Wordle acquisition by the New York Times: [URL]

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Xapón desenvolverá un motor de foguetes alimentado con metano para o lanzamento en 2030

Setembro 16, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A venda Discover Samsung: obtén a Samsung SmartThings Station por só $1!

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

A arte de desordenar: deixar ir o exceso

Setembro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

A nave espacial Aditya-L1 da India comeza a súa viaxe para estudar o Sol

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Po: o soño e o pesadelo do astrónomo

Setembro 18, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os astronautas da NASA e os cosmonautas de Roscosmos chegan con seguridade á Estación Espacial Internacional

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os electróns da Terra e do Sol poden contribuír á formación de xeo na Lúa

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios