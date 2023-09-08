Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

Que hai dentro do novo Smartphone Challenger de Huawei para Apple?

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 8, 2023
The Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has recently launched its newest smartphones, the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, as well as the updated versions of its foldable phones, the Mate X5 and Mate 60 Pro+. These devices are aimed at challenging Apple’s dominance in the smartphone market.

The Mate 60 series comes with impressive features and specifications. It is equipped with a powerful Kirin processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and a large storage capacity. The cameras on these smartphones are also notable, offering high-quality photos and videos. Additionally, the Mate 60 series is said to have improved battery life and faster charging capabilities.

One of the key highlights of the Mate 60 series is its foldable design. The Mate X5 features a flexible display that allows users to fold the phone in half, making it more compact and portable. This innovation puts Huawei in direct competition with Samsung’s foldable smartphones.

In terms of pricing, Huawei has positioned the Mate 60 series competitively against Apple’s latest iPhone models. The Mate 60 starts at 5,999 yuan ($817.70), which is similar to the starting price of the iPhone 14 in China. This pricing strategy is aimed at attracting consumers who are looking for high-end smartphones at a more affordable price point.

Overall, Huawei’s new smartphone challenger to Apple offers a range of advanced features and competitive pricing. With its innovative design and powerful specifications, the Mate 60 series has the potential to be a strong contender in the market. As Huawei continues to invest in research and development, it will be interesting to see how the company’s smartphones further evolve and compete with other leading brands.

Fontes:
– Telecom News, ET Telecom

