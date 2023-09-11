Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Interoperabilidade: liberando o potencial do comercio dixital

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembro 11, 2023
Interoperabilidade: liberando o potencial do comercio dixital

In an ever-expanding global trade network, the need for seamless communication and collaboration has become increasingly apparent. Technological advancements have created a world of possibilities, but it is the interoperability of these innovations that holds the key to revolutionizing modern trade.

The Electronic Trade Documents Act of 2023, set to be established as law in the UK on September 20th, is a significant milestone in the journey towards an interconnected trading ecosystem. This legislation is the result of collaboration and expertise from industry leaders, such as CargoX, who worked closely with the English Law Commission to create a framework that aligns digital technology with trade legislation.

At the heart of this transformative discussion is the concept of technological neutrality. As digital breakthroughs continue to emerge, it is crucial that legislative and operational guidelines remain balanced and inclusive. This approach fosters innovation and competition, allowing a variety of technologies to thrive simultaneously.

Recent initiatives have highlighted the progress being made towards interoperable solutions. For example, the exchange of FIATA eB/L between different platforms through blockchain technology showcased the vast possibilities that arise when interoperability is embraced. Collaboration between the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), ExxonMobil, and a consortium of major ocean carriers has also advanced the standardization of eB/Ls.

Partnerships with global finance and communication pillars, such as SWIFT, further enhance the pursuit of an integrated trading realm. These alliances aim to establish efficiency, security, and global recognition in the transfer of trade documents, regardless of their origin or nature.

Looking ahead, the vision of a truly interconnected trade landscape begins to take shape. It is a world that transcends geographic boundaries and navigates the complexities of diverse technological platforms effortlessly. Interoperability becomes the backbone of modern trade, allowing industries, technologies, and markets to seamlessly interconnect.

Through collective efforts, strategic alliances, and a commitment to technological neutrality, a blueprint for a holistic digital future in global trade is being created. This future promises a world where digital islands merge to form continents of opportunity and efficiency.

Source: This article is a guest post by Peter Kern, VP of Commercial at CargoX.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Xapón desenvolverá un motor de foguetes alimentado con metano para o lanzamento en 2030

Setembro 16, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A venda Discover Samsung: obtén a Samsung SmartThings Station por só $1!

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

A arte de desordenar: deixar ir o exceso

Setembro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Próximos espectáculos do ceo para mirar en setembro

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Hubble captura galaxias en colisión en Arp 107

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA descobre posibles signos de vida nun planeta afastado

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O telescopio de campo amplo de China captura unha impresionante imaxe da galaxia de Andrómeda

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios