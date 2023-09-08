Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Tecno anuncia o lanzamento de "Phantom V Flip": un teléfono Flip asequible cun factor de forma único

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 8, 2023
Tecno anuncia o lanzamento de "Phantom V Flip": un teléfono Flip asequible cun factor de forma único

Tecno, a smartphone manufacturer known for its affordable devices, is teasing the launch of a new flip phone called the “Phantom V Flip.” This upcoming release follows the success of the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which is a book-style foldable smartphone that is surprisingly affordable compared to other foldables on the market.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold, launched earlier this year, has impressed users with its sturdy build and near-invisible crease on its 7.85-inch 120Hz display. The device is competitively priced at around $1,100, making it significantly cheaper than other foldable options like the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

While the hardware of the Phantom V Fold instills confidence in the viability of affordable foldable smartphones, the software falls short. Tecno’s “HiOS” Android skin is heavy and not particularly user-friendly. However, software updates have improved the experience, indicating that Tecno is actively working on enhancing the usability of its devices.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is currently only available in select regions, such as India. However, its success highlights the potential for foldable technology to become more accessible and affordable in the future. Tecno’s commitment to offering quality devices at lower price points is also evident in its previous releases, such as the Camon 20 Pro and Premier.

The upcoming launch of the Tecno Phantom V Flip is highly anticipated, especially due to its unique form factor, which features a circular display on the outside. The company is hosting an event on September 22 to unveil this flip phone, and fans are eager to see if it will have a similar affordable price tag like its predecessor.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip has the potential to drive other manufacturers to release more affordable flip phones, ultimately making these devices accessible to a wider audience.

Fontes:
– https://9to5google.com/2022/09/09/tecno-phantom-v-flip-tease/
– https://www.gsmarena.com/tecno_phantom_v_flip_to_unveil_on_september_22-news-55650.php

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

As grandes finais da serie de campionatos do Pacífico de League of Legends (PCS) impulsan o mercado de esports

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

YES Bank intégrase con UPI, achegando a moeda dixital do Banco Central á adopción xeral

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

Adidas lanza o programa de residencia de artista dixital en Web3

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O innovador satélite ADRAS-J de demostración revelado para abordar a crise dos restos espaciais

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Turistas sen sabelo vacacionan nos restos dun "continente perdido"

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
noticia

O Orbiter Chandrayaan-2 captura unha imaxe de Chandrayaan-3 Lander no Polo Sur da Lúa

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Como os lixos intelixentes están redefinindo a xestión de residuos urbanos

Setembro 10, 2023 0 Comentarios