Tecno Phantom V Flip: o primeiro plegable Clamshell de Tecno

ByGabriel Botha

Setembro 8, 2023
Tecno is all set to unveil its first clamshell foldable, the Tecno Phantom V Flip, at an event in Singapore on September 22. This launch comes after the company introduced its horizontally folding Phantom V Fold at the MWC 2023 earlier this year. With the Phantom V Flip, Tecno aims to redefine the style and functionality of flip phones for fashionable and forward-looking consumers.

While Tecno has been tight-lipped about the details of the Phantom V Flip, leaked images have given us a glimpse of what to expect. The device features a circular cover display with two cameras positioned around it. The primary specifications of the phone were also revealed when it was spotted on the Google Play Console. It is rumored to come with a 6.9″ Full HD+ folding display, 8GB of RAM, and will run on Android 13. The chipset is expected to be the Dimensity 1300.

In addition to the Phantom V Flip, Tecno will also be launching the MegaBook T1 2023 14″ laptop at the same event. Not much is known about either of these products at this time, but Tecno’s commitment to exploring new form factors indicates that they are aiming to provide innovative options to their customers.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip is a testament to the continuous advancements in smartphone technology, particularly in the foldable device segment. It showcases Tecno’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge devices that cater to the needs and preferences of modern consumers.

Fontes:
– Tecno official website
– Google Play Console listing

Definicións:
– Clamshell foldable: A type of foldable device that resembles a traditional flip phone, with a hinged design that allows the screen to fold in half.
– Form factor: The physical dimensions and layout of a device, including its shape, size, and design.
– Cuttign-edge: Refers to the latest and most advanced technology or design in a particular field.

