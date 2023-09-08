Vida da cidade

Baldur's Gate 3 obtén un impresionante porto para PS5, segundo Digital Foundry

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 8, 2023
Released on PlayStation 5 this week, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received praise for its impressive port from the tech experts at Digital Foundry. The sprawling Dungeons & Dragons-themed role-playing game by Larian Studios is said to run at a level equivalent to the PC version on ultra settings.

One notable feature of the PS5 version is the ability to toggle performance mode on or off. In both modes, the game maintains a 1440p resolution. Performance mode aims for a smooth 60 frames per second, which, according to Digital Foundry, is mostly achieved. However, the city of Baldur’s Gate itself causes some performance issues, with a frame rate that drops below 30fps in certain areas.

The quality mode, on the other hand, locks the frame rate at 30fps. Digital Foundry reports that it hits this target consistently, except in Act 3 where the frame rate drops to the mid-to-low 20s. However, overall, the PS5 version provides a relatively stable performance.

When it comes to split-screen multiplayer, there are some noticeable cutbacks in terms of performance. Nevertheless, the game maintains a stable 30fps, except in Act 3 where the frame rate drops to the low 20s.

In addition, while Baldur’s Gate 3 does not currently support crossplay, Larian has confirmed that it is on their roadmap. The studio has been actively working on fixing bugs and performance issues since the game’s release, with the aim of eventually allowing co-op play across PC and PS5 platforms.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been praised as a “landmark moment in the genre” by IGN. The game provides a rich, tactical RPG experience with a well-written story, complex characters, and meaningful choices for players to make. PlayStation 5 owners can access a full walkthrough and other resources to enhance their gameplay experience.

Source: [Digital Foundry, IGN]

