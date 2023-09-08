Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

Spotify ofrecerá audiolibros gratuítos para escoitar aos subscritores de pago

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 8, 2023
According to unnamed sources, Spotify is planning to provide its paid subscribers with 20 hours of free audiobook listening in an effort to expand its presence in the audiobook industry. The audiobook market is predicted to grow significantly, with a projected value of $39.1 billion by 2032 compared to $4.2 billion in 2022, according to a report by Market.Us. Spotify entered the audiobook sector in 2021 with the acquisition of digital audiobook distributor Findaway.

Currently, Spotify offers over 350,000 books for purchase to its 200 million plus subscribers, although these audiobooks can only be bought on Spotify’s website due to an ongoing dispute with Apple over their App Store policies and fees. In an attempt to compete with Amazon’s dominant audiobook service Audible, which ranges from $7.99 to $22.95 per month, Spotify is working with publishers to provide a free audiobook bundle directly within its app for a limited time.

Following the news of Spotify’s plans, the company’s shares experienced a 2.7% decrease in trading. However, during the three months ending on June 30, Spotify generated 2.77 billion euros (approximately $2.97 billion) in revenue, up from $2.50 billion during the same period last year. Additionally, Spotify gained 10 million new subscribers, as reported by CEO Daniel Ek.

Further details have not been provided by Spotify on this upcoming feature.

Definicións:
– Audiobook: a recording of a spoken book, typically in the form of a digital file or CD, that can be listened to by an individual.
– Market value: the total worth of a market, based on the price of the assets and services within it.

Sources: The Wall Street Journal, Market.Us

