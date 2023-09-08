Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

Spotify lanzará a proba gratuíta de audiolibros para subscritores

Mampho Brescia

Setembro 8, 2023
Spotify is reportedly planning on introducing a pilot program that will offer a free audiobook trial for its subscribers. Users can expect up to 20 hours of listening, which equates to approximately two audiobooks, per month. The program will include titles from major US publishers.

In the past, Spotify offered audiobooks through a pay-per-download model after acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. However, the process required users to purchase the audiobooks via a web browser to avoid Apple’s 30% commission for in-app purchases. The pilot program, on the other hand, will allow users to download books directly within the Spotify app.

The initial rollout of the program will be limited to English-speaking countries, with a broad range of available titles. It remains unclear how Spotify plans to compensate publishers, but it is speculated that they may receive payment based on users’ listening duration.

This initiative by Spotify is aimed at expanding its services beyond music streaming and generating additional revenue streams, similar to its entry into the podcast market. It also presents a challenge to Audible, currently dominating the audiobook market with a 63.4% share and approximately $1.8 billion in sales in 2022.

Furthermore, this move comes as Spotify seeks to enhance the value of its subscriptions following a recent price increase. In addition to the audiobook pilot program, the company has begun testing placing in-app lyrics behind a Premium paywall.

Fonte: The Wall Street Journal

Mampho Brescia

