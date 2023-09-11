Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembro 11, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro con desconto para a tempada de regreso á escola

Attention all headphone enthusiasts! Samsung is offering a fantastic deal on their Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just in time for the back-to-school season. The wireless earbuds are currently on sale with a 23 percent discount, bringing the price down from $230 to $178. This is the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. What’s even better is that all three colors of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are included in the sale, with the white model being priced one dollar less than the graphite and bora purple options.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro represents a significant improvement over previous models. Previous versions such as the Galaxy Buds Live lacked effective noise cancellation, while the original Galaxy Buds Pro had issues with sound blocking and quality. In our review, we awarded the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro a score of 86, praising their enhanced noise-canceling capabilities and improved fit. The battery life, lasting for approximately five hours of continuous listening, remains similar to its predecessor. Call quality also remained consistent.

These discounted Galaxy Buds 2 Pros are part of Samsung’s “Smart Home event” on Amazon, which includes other exciting deals. For example, the 49″ Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is currently 29 percent off, dropping from $1,400 to $1,000. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm LTE is available at a discounted price of $230, down from $330. Other Samsung gadgets, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G Cell Phone, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke Edition, and the Pro Ultimate microSD Memory Card, are also currently on sale.

If you don’t want to miss out on the latest tech deals and buying advice, be sure to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter.

