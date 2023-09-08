Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: unha nova incorporación ao mercado de reloxos intelixentes

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest addition to Samsung’s line of smartwatches. While Apple has been dominating the market with its square-shaped watch, Samsung has been positioning itself as the Android alternative for those seeking a premium watch with excellent build quality, design, and software experience. However, competition is getting tougher as other brands like Google’s WearOS, Fitbit, Pixel Watch 2, and Fossil are also vying for a spot in the smartwatch market.

The Watch 6 retains many of the features of its predecessor, the Watch 5, but with a few notable changes. The bezels are now thinner, allowing for a larger display and a better battery performance without increasing the size of the watch. The Watch 6 also boasts a new Exynos W930 chip, which makes it about 18% faster than previous models.

In terms of health features, the Watch 6 comes with a 3-in-1 Biosensor that enables BMR calculations, EKGs, and heart rate measurements. It also includes built-in GPS and sapphire crystal for enhanced durability. Notably, the watch now tracks menstruation through temperature-based cycle tracking.

Samsung has made improvements to its software as well. The Watch 6 is powered by Google’s Wear OS 4 and Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch, offering a seamless user experience. Additionally, Samsung Pay has been renamed Samsung Wallet, and emergency SOS features have been enhanced.

Battery life has always been a crucial aspect of smartwatches, and the Watch 6’s 425mAh battery performs slightly better than its predecessor. However, it’s worth noting that the watch works best when paired with a Samsung smartphone, as the combination provides a more integrated experience.

Overall, the Watch 6 seems to be a promising addition to the smartwatch market. Its sleek design, improved features, and compatibility with Samsung smartphones make it a top choice for Android users. However, a comprehensive review will be necessary to determine whether it truly outshines its predecessor, the Watch 5, and how it compares to other smartwatches on the market.

