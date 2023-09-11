Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Qualcomm seguirá subministrando módems 5G para teléfonos intelixentes de Apple ata 2026

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 11, 2023
Qualcomm seguirá subministrando módems 5G para teléfonos intelixentes de Apple ata 2026

The announcement that Qualcomm will continue to supply 5G modems for Apple’s smartphones through 2026 has garnered significant attention from investors and analysts alike. This development deviates from earlier expectations, as both Wall Street analysts and Qualcomm officials had anticipated Apple producing and utilizing its own 5G modem starting in 2024.

The news of Qualcomm’s extended partnership with Apple comes just ahead of Apple’s highly anticipated product unveiling, scheduled for Tuesday. These upcoming Apple devices are expected to feature Qualcomm modems, further solidifying the relationship between the two tech giants.

Upon the announcement, Qualcomm’s stock experienced a notable surge of 3.9% on Monday, reflecting the positive sentiment among investors. This indicates a vote of confidence in Qualcomm’s ability to maintain its position as a leading provider of 5G modems.

The continued partnership between Qualcomm and Apple reaffirms Qualcomm’s status as a key player in the 5G modem market. This strategic alliance ensures that Apple can deliver high-quality smartphones capable of leveraging the full potential of 5G technology. With the ongoing advancements in 5G and the increasing demands for faster and more reliable connectivity, having a reliable and efficient modem supplier is crucial for Apple’s long-term success.

In summary, Qualcomm’s announcement revealing their continued role as Apple’s 5G modem supplier through 2026 has sparked positive reactions from investors and analysts. This development positions Qualcomm as a key player in the 5G market and underscores the importance of reliable connectivity for Apple’s upcoming smartphones.

Definicións:
– 5G modem: A device or chipset that enables devices to connect to 5G networks and access the high-speed data and low latency offered by 5G technology.
– Qualcomm: A technology company specializing in the development and supply of semiconductors and software for wireless telecommunications.

Fonte: Market Movers

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Xapón desenvolverá un motor de foguetes alimentado con metano para o lanzamento en 2030

Setembro 16, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A venda Discover Samsung: obtén a Samsung SmartThings Station por só $1!

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

A arte de desordenar: deixar ir o exceso

Setembro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Próximos espectáculos do ceo para mirar en setembro

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Hubble captura galaxias en colisión en Arp 107

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA descobre posibles signos de vida nun planeta afastado

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O telescopio de campo amplo de China captura unha impresionante imaxe da galaxia de Andrómeda

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios