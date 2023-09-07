Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Polaroid lanza a cámara de fotografía instantánea de gama alta, a Polaroid I-2

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 7, 2023
Polaroid lanza a cámara de fotografía instantánea de gama alta, a Polaroid I-2

Polaroid has unveiled its latest addition to the instant photography world, the Polaroid I-2. Priced at $600, the I-2 is a premium camera that combines the nostalgia of analog photography with modern camera technology.

The Polaroid I-2 boasts several impressive features that set it apart from its predecessors, the Polaroid Instant Now and Now+ instant cameras. It comes equipped with Polaroid’s sharpest lens, built-in manual controls, and a LiDAR-driven autofocus system, providing photographers with unparalleled control and clarity in their shots.

One of the standout features of the I-2 is its autofocus lens, which has been designed in collaboration with Japanese optical engineers with extensive experience in analog products. With a three-element f/8 lens, the camera can focus from 1.3 feet to infinity, making it versatile for capturing subjects at different distances. The lens delivers a field of view equivalent to a 38mm lens on a full-frame camera.

The I-2 is compatible with i-Type, 600, and SX-70 film, making it easy for photographers to find the perfect fit for their shooting needs. Unlike previous models, the I-2 incorporates built-in manual controls, allowing users to have greater control over exposure, shutter speed, aperture, and shooting modes. This opens up a world of creative possibilities for photographers, enabling them to truly express their artistic vision.

In terms of design, the I-2 features an impact-resistant plastic body covered in a premium coating. It has a large, bright optical viewfinder with an integrated display for camera settings. The camera also includes a built-in strobe with an eight-foot range and a 2.5mm jack for external flashes. Its sleek and modern look stays true to the iconic Polaroid aesthetic.

The I-2 comes with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to update firmware and remotely control the camera through a dedicated app. It is powered by an internal rechargeable lithium-ion battery that charges via USB-C and can shoot up to 15 packs of instant film. The camera also features a standard tripod mount for added convenience.

To celebrate the launch of the I-2, Polaroid has collaborated with artists for an “Imperfectionists” campaign. Artists Coco Capitán, Kotori Kawashima, and Max Siedentopf were the first photographers to test the new camera, emphasizing the beauty and unpredictability of instant photography.

The Polaroid I-2 is now available for purchase at a price of $599.99.

Sources: Polaroid CEO Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid press release.

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Apple lanza unha actualización urxente do iPhone para abordar a violación da seguridade

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A empresa de xogos Roblox se expande aos dispositivos Quest de PlayStation e Meta

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tecnoloxía

A actualización de Google Maps permite aos usuarios personalizar os lugares gardados con emojis

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Botaches de menos

noticia

A xeoenxeñería por si soa non é suficiente para salvar a Antártida, suxiren novos modelos

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Apple lanza unha actualización urxente do iPhone para abordar a violación da seguridade

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
noticia

iPhone 14 dispoñible a un prezo con desconto na venda de bonanza móbil de Flipkart

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
noticia

FSP presenta fontes de alimentación co novo conector de alimentación auxiliar PCIe 12V-2×6

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios