Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

A casa de sempre de Paul Anka chega ao mercado por 10 millóns de dólares

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 8, 2023
A casa de sempre de Paul Anka chega ao mercado por 10 millóns de dólares

The luxurious Los Angeles-area home owned by renowned Canadian crooner Paul Anka is now up for sale at a price of $10 million. Located in the Sherwood Country Club estate in Thousand Oaks, California, this 7,791-square-foot residence sits on nearly 6 acres of gated land, offering breathtaking views of the clubhouse and surrounding mountains.

The property, listed by Mary Ann Scott of Beverly & Company and Team Nicki LaPorta and Karen Crystal at Compass, embraces the Sherwood lifestyle with its blend of opulence and the natural beauty of the nearby lake and Santa Monica Mountains.

Acclaimed for his hits such as “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Diana,” and the iconic “My Way” (made famous by Frank Sinatra), Paul Anka purchased this French-inspired residence in 2007 for just under $4 million. With its semi-open layout, stone floors, high ceilings, and statement light fixtures, the home exudes elegance and style.

The residence boasts an eat-in chef’s pantry with a spacious island and a windowed breakfast nook. It also features multiple reception rooms, two of which house Anka’s collection of gold records. French doors throughout the home provide access to the backyard, where an infinity-edge pool, several lounge areas, and a fire pit create an outdoor haven.

The property offers four en-suite bedrooms, along with two additional bathrooms. The main suite consists of an office area, a dressing room, and a bathroom with a soaking tub. Additionally, the home includes a recording studio, a wine cellar, multiple office spaces, and a billiards room.

For fitness enthusiasts, there is an air-conditioned gym located in a freestanding glass structure, along with a bathroom and outdoor shower. With its numerous amenities and stunning surroundings, this home presents a luxurious and idyllic lifestyle.

Fontes:
– Listing: Mary Ann Scott of Beverly & Company and Team Nicki LaPorta and Karen Crystal at Compass
– Paul Anka: PropertyShark

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Sony Xperia 5 V: un gran teléfono cun prezo

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

Dennis Austin, co-creador de PowerPoint, falece aos 76 anos

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

Desbloqueo de Pokémon GO Ultra: Evento Paldea: guía de Pawmi e a súa liña evolutiva

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

tecnoloxía

Sony Xperia 5 V: un gran teléfono cun prezo

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
noticia

O papel dos equipos resistentes para garantir unha conectividade fiable en localizacións remotas

Setembro 10, 2023 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Dennis Austin, co-creador de PowerPoint, falece aos 76 anos

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Unha nova investigación revela o papel das burbullas presurizadas nos glaciares de augas de marea en retirada

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios