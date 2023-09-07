Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

Rumores de Nintendo Switch 2: a consola de nova xeración móstrase a porta pechada

Mampho Brescia

Setembro 7, 2023
Rumors about Nintendo’s next-generation console, unofficially known as the Nintendo Switch 2, have been further fueled by recent reports. The company apparently showcased the console in private meetings with game developers at the Gamescom 2023 expo in Cologne, Germany. Sources have revealed that tech demos were presented, highlighting features such as Nvidia DLSS support and ray tracing.

The reports from Eurogamer and VGC confirm previous rumors that Nintendo was secretly demonstrating its upcoming console. Both sources indicate that an upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was showcased on this “Switch 2” hardware. Furthermore, VGC claims that the developers were also given a glimpse of The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, which suggests that the new Nintendo system will support Nvidia’s DLSS technology and ray-tracing.

While details about the showcased content remain scarce, VGC suggests that the console will retain the portability factor of the Nintendo Switch. As for the release date, Nintendo is believed to be targeting a fall 2024 launch, although there are indications that the company is eager to launch earlier.

However, Nintendo has not commented on these rumors and is expected to keep silent until an official console reveal. Nonetheless, these reports have sparked excitement among fans of the beloved gaming company, signaling the imminent arrival of the next Nintendo console.

By Mampho Brescia

