Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Noticiero: Demos tecnolóxicas de Nintendo Switch 2 e posibles títulos de lanzamento comentados

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 7, 2023
Noticiero: Demos tecnolóxicas de Nintendo Switch 2 e posibles títulos de lanzamento comentados

In this week’s episode of the Eurogamer Newscast, the team delves into the exciting news that Nintendo has been showcasing tech demos of the highly anticipated Switch 2 to developers. These demos were reportedly shown at Gamescom last month, revealing that the new hardware may be closer to release than many have anticipated.

One of the burning questions surrounding the Switch 2 is what game will accompany its launch. With beefier specs expected, will it be the perfect opportunity to finally release the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4? Alternatively, will Nintendo opt for a more mass market approach and tap into its talented 3D Mario team?

Another topic discussed in this episode is the opening moments of Starfield, which is predicted to be one of the biggest games of the year. The panel dives into their experiences beyond the initial hour spent in the character creator, offering their thoughts on what players can expect from this highly anticipated title.

Joining the discussion are Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy, who share their insights and opinions on these exciting developments in the gaming industry.

If you’re interested in watching the full episode, you can find it on YouTube. Alternatively, you can listen to the Eurogamer Newscast on popular podcast platforms such as iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible, and Spotify.

Sources: Eurogamer Newscast.

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Infraestrutura pública dixital da India: un salto nas operacións gobernamentais

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tecnoloxía

SSD externo Kingston XS1000: solución de almacenamento compacta, rápida e fiable

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tecnoloxía

Desbloquea emocionantes recompensas co Free Fire Weekend Challenge

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Botaches de menos

tecnoloxía

Infraestrutura pública dixital da India: un salto nas operacións gobernamentais

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

SSD externo Kingston XS1000: solución de almacenamento compacta, rápida e fiable

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Desbloquea emocionantes recompensas co Free Fire Weekend Challenge

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
noticia

A revolución 5G en Europa: liberando o potencial da realidade aumentada móbil

Setembro 10, 2023 0 Comentarios