Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Institucións alcistas nas criptomonedas a pesar do mercado bajista, o informe atopa

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 8, 2023
Institucións alcistas nas criptomonedas a pesar do mercado bajista, o informe atopa

A recent report by crypto data provider Amberdata and financial services analyst Coalition Greenwich reveals that asset managers are showing a bullish attitude towards digital assets, even in the midst of a crypto bear market. The study assessed sixty asset managers mainly from the US, Europe, and the UK, including hedge funds, venture capital firms, and family offices. Surprisingly, the report found that almost half of the asset managers (48%) currently have digital assets under management (AUM).

The figures for digital AUM varied among the surveyed entities, with 22% holding between $1-10 million and 19% holding between $11-50 million in digital assets for their clients. Only one institution reported managing over $1 billion in digital assets. The survey also revealed that a significant number of asset managers are large in size, with approximately a third reporting AUM of over $5 billion across all asset classes.

Despite the lack of a clear regulatory environment, the report found that the surveyed asset managers were optimistic about the future of digital asset adoption. 85% of respondents believed that the SEC and CFTC would provide positive opportunities for the industry, despite the near-term challenges. However, the report did highlight several concerns for institutions not currently involved in crypto, including regulatory uncertainty, lack of common Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering technology, unclear tax policies, custody complexity, security practices, and blockchain performance issues.

Interestingly, the report also showed that a significant number of institutions are actively developing specialized crypto services. One in four institutions reported having a dedicated role focused on digital assets, with an expected growth of 13% in the next twelve months. This suggests that many institutions are prioritizing crypto products and services, despite the ongoing bear market.

Overall, the report reveals a surprisingly bullish sentiment among asset managers towards digital assets, highlighting their faith in the future growth of the industry, despite current challenges.

Fontes:
Amberdata
Coalición Greenwich

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Os investigadores revelan un novo exploit para roubar contrasinais WiFi usando WiKI-Eve

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

O Reserve Bank of India lanzará un piloto de moeda dixital do banco central para o préstamo interbancario en outubro

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tecnoloxía

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leak revela detalles clave sobre o próximo buque insignia

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Botaches de menos

noticia

Os plesiosaurios evolucionaron pescozos longos en só cinco millóns de anos, segundo o estudo

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
noticia

A integración de LiDAR en ADAS: un cambio de xogo na seguridade do automóbil

Setembro 10, 2023 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Os investigadores revelan un novo exploit para roubar contrasinais WiFi usando WiKI-Eve

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Desvelando o estilo de vida inusual das Patescibacterias

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios