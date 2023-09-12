Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

Apple confirma que a maioría das aplicacións para iPhone e iPad funcionarán en Vision Pro

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 12, 2023
Apple has confirmed that the majority of iPhone and iPad apps will be compatible with Vision Pro, its upcoming mixed reality headset. In a note to developers, Apple stated that “nearly all” apps developed for iPad and iPhone will be available on Vision Pro. The headset will feature an App Store that serves apps specifically developed for visionOS, as well as compatible iPad and iPhone apps that can be run on the headset.

Developers have two options when it comes to their apps on Vision Pro. By default, iPad and iPhone apps will be automatically published on the App Store for Vision Pro. Alternatively, developers can build a native visionOS version of their app and use Apple’s Universal Purchase cross-buy system to offer it for free to customers who have already purchased the app on iPhone or iPad. Developers also have the choice to opt their app out of appearing on Vision Pro entirely.

While most frameworks available in iPadOS and iOS are included in visionOS, some capabilities specific to certain frameworks will not be available on Vision Pro. These include raw accelerometer or gyroscope access, custom peripheral drivers, raw GPS, NFC, SMS, HealthKit, RoomPlan, AppClip, and MLCompute. As for the cameras on Vision Pro, they cannot be accessed by third-party apps. Instead, attempting to access the cameras will result in a virtual webcam view of the user or a black feed with a “no camera” icon.

Some iPhone and iPad features will be automatically adapted for visionOS. Apps using TouchID or FaceID will be forwarded through Vision Pro’s eye-tracking based OpticID system. Additionally, Apple’s Core Location API will allow for location approximation via Wi-Fi or obtaining location information from a nearby iPhone.

Apple claims that “hundreds of thousands” of iPhone and iPad apps will run smoothly on Vision Pro when it launches. Developers can already use the visionOS simulator to ensure compatibility of their apps with the upcoming mixed reality headset.

Sources: Apple.

