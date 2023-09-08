A importancia das tecnoloxías dixitais para as MIPYME na India

The role of digital technologies has become increasingly crucial during the Covid-19 period. It is now one of the top priorities for the G20, especially when it comes to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These businesses contribute about 30% to India’s GDP, making their adoption of digital technologies essential for their competitiveness.

The Jaipur Call for Action, made by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, emphasized the need to strengthen access to trade databases and information for MSMEs. One way to achieve this is by using the Global Trade Helpdesk at the International Trade Centre in Geneva. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the significance of MSMEs in the era of Industry 4.0 and the digital revolution. To ensure their sustained growth, the free flow of cross-border digital transmissions is vital.

India has already made significant progress in terms of digital transformations, surpassing advanced economies both domestically and in terms of exports. In 2016-17, India exported $89 billion in digitally delivered services, and its share of global estimated digital trade exports grew by roughly 400% from 1995 to 2018. With the projection of 800 million internet subscribers in India by the end of 2023, small businesses have also started incorporating digital services into their operations.

The import side is not left behind, as Indian MSMEs are integrating digital services inputs, such as smartphone-based marketing and communication, into their business operations. Their goals include expanding market reach and deepening their connection with customers.

One significant concern brought up in the article is the duty moratorium. The World Trade Organization (WTO) adopted a Declaration on global electronic commerce in 1998, which included a two-year moratorium on custom duties for cross-border electronic transmissions. This moratorium has been renewed every two years since then.

While India had concerns about the potential loss of tariff revenue, the moratorium has actually benefited the country’s services exports and imports. However, the next Ministerial Conference in 2024 will decide the fate of the moratorium, and if it ceases to exist, it could lead to disruptions in routine cross-border data transmissions and hinder MSME growth.

A recent study concludes that cross-border digital transmissions benefit MSMEs, resulting in increased employment, value addition, and labor productivity. Any action that makes it more difficult for MSMEs to access imported digital services, such as a duty hike, would be counterproductive and hinder the growth of small businesses.

Policy implications from this research suggest that measures making it difficult to import digital services would have a negative impact on India’s MSME sector. To support small businesses and enable their expansion, policymakers should implement policies that make it easier, not harder, and more costly to access digital services inputs, including those from abroad. Maintaining the WTO moratorium on duty would provide stability and predictability in the digital sectors worldwide.

Overall, the adoption of digital technologies is essential for the growth and competitiveness of MSMEs in India. The free flow of cross-border digital transmissions and the maintenance of the duty moratorium are crucial for their sustained development.

Definicións:

MSMEs: Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises

GDP: Gross Domestic Product

B2B: Business-to-Business

WTO: World Trade Organization

