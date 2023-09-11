Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Nintendo finaliza as novas actualizacións de contido para Mario Kart Tour

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 11, 2023
Nintendo finaliza as novas actualizacións de contido para Mario Kart Tour

Nintendo has recently announced that it will no longer release new content for its popular mobile racing game, Mario Kart Tour, after October 4th. In an in-game message shared to social media by a dataminer called OatmealDome, Nintendo expressed its gratitude to the community for playing and revealed that future tours in the game will consist of content that has already been released. This means that no new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added moving forward, and the existing content will be recycled indefinitely.

Despite the lack of new updates, Eurogamer reports that the game will remain playable for the foreseeable future. Mario Kart Tour, which was launched in September 2019, has been a huge success for Nintendo, generating around $293 million in revenue globally as of September 2022. However, the game has faced its fair share of controversy, with criticism directed towards its “Spotlight Pipes” gacha mechanic, which functioned as loot boxes with undisclosed odds. These pipes were removed in September 2022, but Nintendo is currently facing a class-action lawsuit from a parent whose child allegedly spent $170 on Spotlight Pipes without their knowledge.

While no new updates are planned for Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo continues to work on other mobile games such as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Super Mario Run. Additionally, the company is expanding its business ventures into areas such as event organizing, alongside its recent success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Source: [Insert source name]

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Xapón desenvolverá un motor de foguetes alimentado con metano para o lanzamento en 2030

Setembro 16, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A venda Discover Samsung: obtén a Samsung SmartThings Station por só $1!

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

A arte de desordenar: deixar ir o exceso

Setembro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

LionGlass: o vidro revolucionario e ecolóxico

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Cookies e política de privacidade: entende como se procesan os teus datos

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A cativadora beleza e poder do sol: a NASA revela unha imaxe fascinante

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A importancia da xestión de cookies para a privacidade do usuario

Setembro 18, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios