Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Nintendo deixará de engadir novos contidos ao xogo móbil Mario Kart Tour

ByGabriel Botha

Setembro 11, 2023
Nintendo deixará de engadir novos contidos ao xogo móbil Mario Kart Tour

Nintendo and game publisher DeNA will cease creating new content for the popular mobile game Mario Kart Tour starting October 4th. This move suggests that Nintendo may be shifting its focus away from mobile games.

To celebrate the game’s anniversary, new content will be released as part of the Anniversary Tour starting September 20th. However, after the Battle Tour’s launch on October 4th, Nintendo will only release old content. The company stated, “No new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added following the Battle Tour starting 04/10/2023.” Nintendo did not provide an explanation for this decision but expressed hopes that players would continue to enjoy the game.

Mario Kart Tour has been a significant success for Nintendo, becoming its second highest-earning mobile game after Fire Emblem Heroes. With 230 million downloads, it generated approximately $243 million in revenue. However, mobile games have accounted for a relatively small percentage of Nintendo’s overall earnings compared to competitors like Activision and Take-Two.

Despite Nintendo’s limited success in the mobile gaming market, other companies have continued to invest in this sector. Sony, for example, plans for around 50% of its games to be available on mobile and PC by 2025, with 20% of new PlayStation games being developed for smartphones. In pursuit of this goal, Sony launched the PlayStation Studios Mobile Division last year.

Nintendo’s decision to halt the addition of new content to Mario Kart Tour reflects the challenges the company has faced in the mobile gaming industry. However, it remains to be seen whether this move signifies a larger shift in Nintendo’s overall strategy.

Fontes:
Crónica de Videoxogos

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Xapón desenvolverá un motor de foguetes alimentado con metano para o lanzamento en 2030

Setembro 16, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A venda Discover Samsung: obtén a Samsung SmartThings Station por só $1!

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

A arte de desordenar: deixar ir o exceso

Setembro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

A atmosfera de Xúpiter ilumínase cun flash brillante: que significa?

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Achegando a astronomía ás comunidades rurais de Kenia

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

LionGlass: o vidro revolucionario e ecolóxico

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Cookies e política de privacidade: entende como se procesan os teus datos

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios