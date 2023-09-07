Wall Street experienced a downturn as tech giant Apple’s decision to curb iPhones in response to China’s restrictions on iPhone use caused a sell-off in tech stocks. The broader concern is that China’s action could extend beyond iPhones to affect other tech companies, particularly chip manufacturers. Apple’s shares fell by 2.9% for the second consecutive day in response to China’s widened curbs, which now prohibit state employees from using iPhones at work. China is reportedly considering expanding this ban to other state firms and agencies. The timing is unfavorable for Apple, with the release of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 approaching.

Additionally, Wall Street faced pressure due to data from the US Labor Department, which revealed a decrease in the number of Americans filing for unemployment. With only 216,000 filings, this represents the lowest level since February. Investors are concerned about the Federal Reserve’s response to this data, as it may reinforce their tight monetary policy stance driven by worries about persistent inflation. Despite the anxiety, the market predicts that the Fed will keep rates unchanged this month (at approximately 93%), but the likelihood of a pause in November is much lower at 53.5%.

Despite these developments, the Australian stock market seems to be largely unaffected. Futures indicate a slight rise with the ASX SPI up by 0.1% to 7,168 points at 7:30am AEST. It remains to be seen how the day will unfold, but at present, a quiet start is expected.

Fontes:

– The ABC’s markets and business blog

– US Labor Department

– Bloomberg’s report on China expanding iPhone bans

Note: All sources have been paraphrased and their URLs have been removed.