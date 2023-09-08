New Words for New Jobs: Exploring the Evolution of Work and Language

In the ever-evolving world of work, new jobs often demand new words to describe them. As technology advances, certain jobs become obsolete while others emerge, leading to a shift in the accompanying language. The discontinuation of the iPod, for example, did not eradicate the term ‘pod’ from our vocabulary. Instead, it gave rise to a family of occupations related to podcasts and audio production.

The term ‘pod’ itself has a long history, dating back to the 17th century when it was used to describe seeds of legumes or seed grain. Science fiction also played a role in shaping the word. In the 1950s, there were references to “Pod People” – plant-like aliens sent to replicate humans. This connection between pods and science fiction influenced the naming of Apple’s music player, the iPod.

Cricket, a beloved sport with a rich history, has also contributed to the evolution of job titles. Gideon Haigh and Peter Lalor, renowned journalists and writers, are now known as podcasters presenting “Cricket, Etcetera.” This fusion of cricket and technology resulted in the emergence of the cricket podcaster role. Today, a quick search on job websites reveals over 200 positions related to podcasts, including copywriters, audio imagers (sound designers), and storytellers.

However, it’s not just technology and entertainment that shape job titles. Inga Simpson’s novel “Willowman” introduces us to the term ‘pod shaver’ – someone who carves willow pods into cricket bats. Although the term may have been dropped from the Oxford English Dictionary, several academics argue that there is a pod shaving revival happening, as rural entrepreneurs in the UK bring back authentic artisanal cricket bats.

The connection between work and language is undeniable. Work, being a significant part of our lives, necessitates the creation of new words to describe emerging professions. Just as a bat is carved from a growing willow, these words help us comprehend and articulate the evolving ways of being. While jobs may go out of fashion or become obsolete, there are instances, like the pod shaver, where they can experience a rebirth. By understanding the interplay between the present, past, and future, we can gain a deeper insight into the ever-changing world of work.

