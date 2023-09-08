Vida da cidade

As finais da World Series of Warzone: como obter un código beta gratuíto de Modern Warfare 3

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 8, 2023
The World Series of Warzone Finals is just around the corner, and if you’re a fan of the popular battle royale game, you’re in for a treat. Activision has announced that they will be giving away free Modern Warfare 3 beta codes to lucky viewers. Here’s everything you need to know about how to be one of the fortunate recipients.

After a long and grueling process of qualifiers, 50 teams from around the world have secured their spot in the $600,000 World Series of Warzone Grand Final. This event, taking place at London’s Copper Box Arena on September 16, promises to be a first-of-its-kind LAN experience for Warzone’s most dedicated competitors.

However, the recent nerfs to the Cronen Squall in Season 5 Reloaded have brought some uncertainty to the preparation process for the finalists. Community members have argued for alternative weapons to replace the battle rifle, and we will have to wait and see what the pros decide to use on the main stage.

Now, let’s talk about the exciting news. Activision has decided to add even more incentive for fans to tune in to the World Series of Warzone Finals by offering Modern Warfare 3 beta codes as viewership rewards. CharlieIntel has reported that there will be a total of 50,000 beta codes up for grabs during the event.

To have a chance at winning one of these codes, you must watch the World Series of Warzone Finals on September 16. By watching at least one hour of the tournament, you will earn one entry. You can earn a maximum of three entries by watching three hours of the event. So, the more you watch, the higher your chances of getting a beta code.

To qualify for a beta code, you will need to create an Activision account and link it to your Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam account. Additionally, you must link your YouTube or Twitch account to your Activision account. Lastly, make sure you watch the tournament live on your preferred platform while signed in with a linked account to earn your rewards.

So mark your calendars for September 16 and get ready to watch the World Series of Warzone Finals for your chance to win a free Modern Warfare 3 beta code. Start preparing now by creating your Activision account and linking it to your gaming and streaming platforms. Good luck!

