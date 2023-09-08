The Google Store has unintentionally revealed the design and features of the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone and Pixel Watch 2. The promo page, posted ahead of the October 4 launch event, provided insights into the designs of both devices.

From the promo page, it is evident that the front of the Pixel 8 Pro does not have curved sides. This design choice deviates from the popular trend of curved displays seen in many flagship smartphones. The absence of curved sides may provide a more traditional and conventional look to the device.

On the front of the Pixel 8 Pro, two prominent circular features can be seen. These are an LED flash and a temperature sensor. These additions suggest that the device will offer advanced camera capabilities and possibly temperature monitoring features. However, further details about the camera specifications and the purpose of the temperature sensor are yet to be disclosed.

The Pixel 8 Pro is highly anticipated thanks to its promising specifications and the improvements it is expected to bring compared to its predecessor. The device is rumored to feature a powerful processor, a high-resolution display, and an enhanced camera setup.

As for the Pixel Watch 2, not much information was revealed on the promo page. However, it is anticipated that the smartwatch will come with a refreshed design and improved features, aiming to compete with other popular smartwatches in the market.

With these leaked details, the excitement for Google’s Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 is building up among tech enthusiasts. The official unveiling on October 4 is eagerly anticipated to provide more information about these highly anticipated devices.

