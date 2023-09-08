Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Os teléfonos Google Pixel 8 e Pixel Watch 2 revelados no vídeo teaser oficial

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 8, 2023
Os teléfonos Google Pixel 8 e Pixel Watch 2 revelados no vídeo teaser oficial

Ahead of its official launch event in October, Google has given us a sneak peek of its upcoming Pixel 8 phones and the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 in an official teaser video. The teaser video showcases the rear and sides of the devices, providing a glimpse of the design. The landing page for the new suite of hardware also hints at what’s to come.

According to Google, the Pixel 8 phones will feature the most advanced Pixel Cameras yet, coupled with Google AI to enhance user experience. The company highlights AI-powered photo editing features such as the Magic Eraser for removing background clutter and Photo Unblur. These features are already available on existing Pixel devices, along with the Live Translate feature that transcribes conversations in real-time.

Leaked images suggest that the Google Pixel 8 phones will retain the physical SIM card slot, despite the growing conversation around eSIM technology. The Pixel 8 Pro will likely be available in blue, grey, cream, and black color options, while the base Pixel 8 is shown with a pink-rose gold finish.

In the past, Google’s Pixel phones have been praised for their strong cameras, long battery life, and overall performance. The Pixel Watch, however, has been somewhat held back by underwhelming battery life.

The announcement of the Google Pixel 8 phones comes amidst leaks and anticipation surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 reveal and Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch. The official unveiling of the Google Pixel 8 phones is set to be one of the last major phone launches in Australia for this year.

Source: GadgetGuy (no URL given)

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

As grandes finais da serie de campionatos do Pacífico de League of Legends (PCS) impulsan o mercado de esports

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

YES Bank intégrase con UPI, achegando a moeda dixital do Banco Central á adopción xeral

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

Adidas lanza o programa de residencia de artista dixital en Web3

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

noticia

O Orbiter Chandrayaan-2 captura unha imaxe de Chandrayaan-3 Lander no Polo Sur da Lúa

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Como os lixos intelixentes están redefinindo a xestión de residuos urbanos

Setembro 10, 2023 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

As grandes finais da serie de campionatos do Pacífico de League of Legends (PCS) impulsan o mercado de esports

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

YES Bank intégrase con UPI, achegando a moeda dixital do Banco Central á adopción xeral

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios