Luvas Held Sambia Pro: o perfecto compañeiro de equitación a media tempada

As the temperatures drop, motorcycle riders in the northern hemisphere are preparing themselves for the challenges of riding in the cold. Held, a renowned German gear and equipment specialist, has introduced a new mid-season option for riders looking for gloves that can handle the rigors of the changing weather – the Held Sambia Pro.

The Held Sambia Pro gloves are designed with a sport-touring aesthetic, combining different materials and functions to create a versatile option that is ideal for mid-season riding. The gloves feature a kangaroo leather palm for comfort and mobility, while a blend of Spandex and leather on the back of the hand provides better insulation against the cold weather. Additionally, the gloves have ventilated inserts to ensure breathability in warmer temperatures.

In terms of safety, the Held Sambia Pro gloves are equipped with various protective features. Reinforced flat seams increase durability, while perforated fingers and palms offer exceptional abrasion resistance without compromising comfort and mobility. The knuckles are protected by a plastic shell, and the palm is strengthened with SuperFabric and Armaprotec. The gloves have also gained PPE certification according to the EN 15954:2015 standard, ensuring that riders are well-protected in the event of a crash.

The gloves also come with convenient features such as a screen wiper on the index finger for improved visibility in challenging weather conditions. In addition, there is a tactile insert on both the thumb and index finger, allowing riders to use touchscreen devices without removing their gloves. The gloves have a Velcro tightening cuff for a secure fit, and riders can choose between the short K version and the long L version based on their preferences and riding needs.

Available in black and gray, the Held Sambia Pro gloves cater to various style preferences. Riders can select from a wide range of sizes, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit for different hand sizes. With a price tag of $139.99 USD, these gloves offer an attractive balance between affordability and quality, making them an appealing choice for motorcycle enthusiasts seeking both style and functionality.

Overall, the Held Sambia Pro gloves are the perfect mid-season riding companion. With their combination of comfort, mobility, safety features, and stylish design, riders can confidently hit the road and enjoy their motorcycle journeys even in the colder weather.

