Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

O novo Forza Motorsport pretende ser un xogo de carreiras accesible para todos os xogadores

Gabriel Botha

Setembro 11, 2023
Forza Motorsport, the latest installment in the popular racing game series, is set to offer an approachable entry point for all players. Developer Turn 10’s intention is clear – to focus on the racing experience itself, innovating in physics and AI to create a natural learning environment. The game boasts stunning photorealistic 4K visuals and introduces an RPG-like progression system for its 500+ vehicles.

As players race, they earn car points (CP) that can be used to customize their vehicles with new parts and upgrades. For players who aren’t interested in the details, the returning Drivatar system allows for fine-tuning the overall racing experience. By adjusting an eight-point scale, players can control how well the other racers perform, making the gameplay more realistic.

Forza Motorsport also prioritizes accessibility by offering a range of options for players with disabilities. The game features audio cues and narration for blind drivers, one-touch inputs for those with mobility restrictions, and highly customizable subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing. These accessibility features are not only beneficial for those with disabilities but also help other players. The game is welcoming to players of all skill levels and does not punish the use of assistive tools.

The Car Mastery system in Forza Motorsport provides constant feedback and rewards to players, allowing them to continuously improve their skills. It gives players a sense of accomplishment and progression similar to that found in RPGs. However, the game still focuses on the love for cars rather than becoming a full-fledged RPG or simulation game.

Forza Motorsport will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC on October 10th, and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass. With its focus on accessibility, approachability, and immersive racing experience, the game aims to appeal to both experienced racers and newcomers alike.

