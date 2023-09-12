Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Ethiopia to Integrate Digital ID with Healthcare Sector

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 12, 2023
Ethiopia to Integrate Digital ID with Healthcare Sector

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and the National Identity Program have joined forces to integrate the Fayda digital ID into the country’s healthcare sector. This collaboration, known as the “Digital ID for Health,” aims to serve as a patient registry and support various healthcare initiatives, including national health insurance schemes, employee and professional licensing, and health records sharing.

The partnership between the National Identity Program and the Ministry of Health seeks to simplify transactions and reduce fraudulent claims through secure, real-time identity verification. While the announcement does not provide specific details on how identity verification and authentication will be carried out, it is likely to involve the use of biometrics captured during the enrollment process for Fayda.

Since 2019, Simprints has been working alongside the Ethiopian government to develop a biometric digital ID system that links patients with their digital health records. To further advance this project, Simprints has recently launched a tender to seek a consultant who will help define the next steps.

The integration of Fayda into the healthcare sector is also expected to enhance administration and credential verification, promoting transparency and enforcing professional standards. The government anticipates that this integration will lead to a reduction in registration wait times and improved health service delivery.

One of the goals of Ethiopia’s National Identity Program is to integrate Fayda across various government ministries, eliminating the need for repeated identity verifications and registrations. To facilitate this, Madras Security Printers has been selected as the provider for Fayda ID cards.

Overall, the integration of digital ID into Ethiopia’s healthcare sector holds the potential to streamline processes, enhance patient care, and strengthen the overall healthcare system.

Fontes:
– Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and its National Identity Program
– Simprints and Madras Security Printers

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Xapón desenvolverá un motor de foguetes alimentado con metano para o lanzamento en 2030

Setembro 16, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A venda Discover Samsung: obtén a Samsung SmartThings Station por só $1!

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

A arte de desordenar: deixar ir o exceso

Setembro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

A nave espacial Aditya-L1 da India comeza a súa viaxe para estudar o Sol

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Po: o soño e o pesadelo do astrónomo

Setembro 18, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os astronautas da NASA e os cosmonautas de Roscosmos chegan con seguridade á Estación Espacial Internacional

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os electróns da Terra e do Sol poden contribuír á formación de xeo na Lúa

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios