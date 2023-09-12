Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

eBay Introduces AI-Powered Image-Based Listing Tool

ByGabriel Botha

Setembro 12, 2023
eBay Introduces AI-Powered Image-Based Listing Tool

eBay is set to launch a new image-based listing tool, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), that will make it easier for sellers to list items on its platform. The tool allows sellers to simply take or upload a photo within the eBay app, and AI automatically fills in item information details such as titles, descriptions, product release dates, categories, sub-categories, listing prices, and shipping costs.

The image-based listing tool has undergone an employee beta testing phase and is set to be made available to the public in the coming months. This tool aims to address the “cold start” issue faced by first-time sellers, simplifying the listing process and eliminating the overwhelming amount of information required to create a competitive listing.

eBay’s AI technology not only provides a more efficient way for sellers to provide extensive information but also enhances the selling process, making it smoother and more streamlined. This new tool builds upon eBay’s previous AI-powered description tools, which automatically generated detailed descriptions for listings based on minimal input from sellers.

Since the introduction of the initial AI-powered listing tool, approximately 30% of U.S. sellers have tried the feature, with over 95% of those sellers opting to use AI-generated descriptions. eBay has been incorporating various forms of AI into its platform for several years, aiming to strike a balance between detailed and accurate listings and a seamless listing process.

eBay’s CEO, Jamie Iannone, has stated that the company is undergoing a “tech-led reimagination” and is committed to reinventing the future of eCommerce. This includes the recent acquisition of Certilogo, an AI-powered authentication provider for fashion.

Fontes:
– eBay Press Release

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Xapón desenvolverá un motor de foguetes alimentado con metano para o lanzamento en 2030

Setembro 16, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A venda Discover Samsung: obtén a Samsung SmartThings Station por só $1!

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

A arte de desordenar: deixar ir o exceso

Setembro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

A nave espacial Aditya-L1 da India comeza a súa viaxe para estudar o Sol

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Po: o soño e o pesadelo do astrónomo

Setembro 18, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os astronautas da NASA e os cosmonautas de Roscosmos chegan con seguridade á Estación Espacial Internacional

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os electróns da Terra e do Sol poden contribuír á formación de xeo na Lúa

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios