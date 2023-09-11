Vida da cidade

Domino’s Pizza has chosen IPG creative agency Elephant to revamp its digital ordering ecosystem. The goal of the redesign is to modernize the ordering process and showcase the innovation and personality of the Domino’s brand. Elephant won the business after a review led by Pile & Company.

Elephant President Cara DiNorcia stated, “Domino’s has always been a leader in the category and at the forefront of innovation, especially in the technology space where they pioneered digital ordering. We like partnering with ambitious brands looking to become even better. Working with an iconic brand like Domino’s to create really meaningful change to their digital experience is exactly the type of complex challenge our team loves to tackle.”

Domino’s online ordering accounts for over 80% of its business, and the brand desired a refresh based on emerging consumer expectations of ecommerce experiences. Elephant will utilize its expertise in brand and product experience to ensure that the new ordering system improves upon the current offering.

Christopher Thomas Moore, Domino’s Chief Digital Officer, stated, “While our digital business is thriving and we are constantly testing and optimizing the user experience, we believe that enhancing our digital ordering capabilities is the best strategy for continued success, especially as consumers’ relationship with technology evolves.” Moore expressed that Domino’s was impressed with the creative ideas that Elephant presented.

Domino’s Chief Digital Officer further added, “The combination of the expertise from both Elephant and our agency of record, Work In Progress, has developed a vision and strategy that will elevate our digital experiences, making the process of ordering your favorite pizza even more magical.”

The partnership between Domino’s Pizza and Elephant aims to create an improved and more innovative digital ordering experience for Domino’s customers.

