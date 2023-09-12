Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Rumors Surrounding Nintendo’s Next Console Surge at Gamescom

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 12, 2023
Rumors Surrounding Nintendo’s Next Console Surge at Gamescom

Rumors have been swirling about Nintendo’s highly anticipated next console, with Gamescom being a major catalyst for speculation. Numerous media outlets have reported that developers were given an exclusive glimpse of the Nintendo Switch successor at the event last month, fueling anticipation among fans.

Although Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about these rumors, various sources have gradually revealed more information about what potentially took place at Gamescom. Digital Foundry released a video shedding light on the rumors, providing additional details. However, it is important to note that the information discussed is based on secondhand sources and should be taken with caution.

According to reports from Eurogamer and VGC, the T239 Nvidia SoC is believed to be the intended hardware for the new console. This aligns with previous leaks from Nvidia itself. Additionally, it has been suggested that the Breath of the Wild demo was running at 4K/60fps using DLSS technology, showcasing the impressive capabilities of the hardware.

The Matrix demo, which featured advanced ray tracing technology, benefited from Nvidia’s superior hardware compared to AMD. It is speculated that DLSS 3.5, with the exclusion of frame generation, was utilized for the demo. Considering the advancements made by Unreal Engine 5 over the past two years, it is expected that the engine will be more scalable and compatible with the new console.

Both Nvidia and Epic Games have a vested interest in ensuring that Unreal Engine 5 is accessible and adaptable to the Switch 2. Epic Games would not want to limit the potential success of their engine on a platform as popular as the original Switch, while Nvidia aims to showcase their cutting-edge DLSS and ray tracing capabilities.

While the rumors surrounding Nintendo’s next console are exciting, it is important to approach them with skepticism until official confirmation is provided. However, these rumors do offer some exciting glimpses into what the future of Nintendo gaming may hold.

Fontes:
- Eurogamer
- VGC

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Xapón desenvolverá un motor de foguetes alimentado con metano para o lanzamento en 2030

Setembro 16, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A venda Discover Samsung: obtén a Samsung SmartThings Station por só $1!

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

A arte de desordenar: deixar ir o exceso

Setembro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Próximos espectáculos do ceo para mirar en setembro

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Hubble captura galaxias en colisión en Arp 107

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA descobre posibles signos de vida nun planeta afastado

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O telescopio de campo amplo de China captura unha impresionante imaxe da galaxia de Andrómeda

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios