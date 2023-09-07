Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Aforra cartos en produtos básicos e gadgets de Office con estas ofertas

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembro 7, 2023
Aforra cartos en produtos básicos e gadgets de Office con estas ofertas

In this edition of Dealmaster, we have curated a list of deals on office essentials and gadgets to help you save money while working from home. From ergonomic chairs to electric scooters and laptops, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the best deals we found:

Cadeiras de oficina

Steelcase is offering a 15 percent discount on a variety of chairs, including the highly recommended Gesture model. Prices start at $1,165 after the discount. Tempurpedic also has a deal on their cushioned task chair, which is now available for $299 with the code CHAIR15. Design Within Reach is offering discounts on their Gas Task Chair and the About A Chair series.

Electric Scooters and E-Bikes

If you want to upgrade your commute, Best Buy has deals on electric scooters from GoTrax, with prices starting at $350. These scooters offer a range of operating distances and maximum speeds.

Smartwatches and Sports Watches

Stay connected and track your fitness with a smartwatch from Garmin. Best Buy is offering discounts on various models, including the Garmin Venu 2S GPS Smartwatch and the Garmin Forerunner series.

Saúde e coidados persoais

Best Buy also has deals on health and personal care devices from Beurer. From blood pressure monitors to massage devices, you can find discounts on a range of products.

Produtos Apple

If you’re in need of a new laptop or tablet, Amazon is offering discounts on Apple products. The 2020 MacBook Air is available for $750, and the latest iPad Air and iPad Mini are also on sale.

Portátiles Lenovo

Those looking for a Windows laptop can check out the deals on Lenovo laptops. The ThinkPad and IdeaPad series are available at discounted prices on the Lenovo website.

With these deals, you can save money while enhancing your work-from-home setup. Take advantage of the discounts and upgrade your office essentials and gadgets today!

Fontes:

  • Steelcase
  • Tempurpédico
  • Deseñar dentro do alcance
  • Best Buy
  • Garmin
  • Beurer
  • Hipericia
  • Terabodía
  • Amazonas
  • Lenovo

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

As grandes finais da serie de campionatos do Pacífico de League of Legends (PCS) impulsan o mercado de esports

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

YES Bank intégrase con UPI, achegando a moeda dixital do Banco Central á adopción xeral

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

Adidas lanza o programa de residencia de artista dixital en Web3

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O innovador satélite ADRAS-J de demostración revelado para abordar a crise dos restos espaciais

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Turistas sen sabelo vacacionan nos restos dun "continente perdido"

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
noticia

O Orbiter Chandrayaan-2 captura unha imaxe de Chandrayaan-3 Lander no Polo Sur da Lúa

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Como os lixos intelixentes están redefinindo a xestión de residuos urbanos

Setembro 10, 2023 0 Comentarios