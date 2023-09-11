The Importance of a Solid Digital Footprint for Cannabis Brands

In the rapidly growing cannabis industry, each market has its own unique regulations, cannabis taxonomy, and product preferences. This hyperlocal nature of the industry requires cannabis brands to have a solid digital footprint in order to succeed. Experts in the field emphasize the need for data-driven strategies, audience segmentation, and community engagement.

Randa McMinn, Chief Marketing Officer of Weedmaps, highlighted the importance of data attribution and tracking. Understanding which channels and campaigns are working and which are not is crucial for success. McMinn also stressed the value of audience segmentation, stating that messaging needs to be constructed with a specific target audience in mind.

McMinn further discussed the significance of performance funnels and channel diversification, particularly in regulated sectors. It is important for cannabis brands to understand how different marketing channels perform and to diversify their strategies accordingly.

On the other side of the equation, McMinn emphasized the need for content strategy and community engagement. She stated that while the digital landscape is constantly changing, the reason people come together to create online communities remains consistent. Fostering communities around the passion for cannabis is essential for building a strong brand.

Carlos Pinto, Chief Commercial Officer of Leafly, warned of the delicate dance between innovative content and compliance. Balancing risk with innovative content is crucial, but it is important for brands to play by the rules of each platform. Pinto also emphasized the role of education in content marketing for cannabis brands.

When it comes to striking a balance between local compliance and a consistent brand image, adaptability and understanding of market nuances is key. Building a brand identity that is flexible and adaptable is essential for success in the cannabis industry.

Overall, having a solid digital footprint is crucial for cannabis brands to thrive in the ever-evolving industry. Attending events like the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, where influential figures share their insights, can provide valuable knowledge for those looking to pioneer the digital landscape of the cannabis sector.

